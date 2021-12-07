shooting

Calumet Park anti-violence activist Quintin Martins killed in shooting

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CALUMET PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Quintin Martins, a 34-year-old anti-violence activist, was killed Friday, family said and police confirm.

In a statement, his family said he was found dead in his car on Friday, Dec. 3. The Cook County Medical Examiner said he died from multiple gunshot wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

Family described Martins as "a community leader who fought for peace and justice."

He graduated from Northern Illinois University, and served as an assistant dean at a south suburban school and a paraprofessional for a CPS elementary school in East Side.

He also lobbied for violence prevention programs and policies, family said.

Police have not commented on the circumstances of Martins' death.
