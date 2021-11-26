Chicago Canada Goose on Michigan Avenue burglarized on Thanksgiving morning, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Michigan Avenue's Canada Goose store was burglarized Thursday morning, Chicago police said.Someone threw a cinderblock into the window of the Canada Goose store, located in the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue, between midnight and 6:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving. They then proceeded into the business and stole merchandise before leaving the scene, police said.Police said the offender or offenders are unknown. No one was in custody. Area Three Detectives are investigating the burglary.Police did not say how much merchandise was taken from the property. Police did not provide a dollar value for the merchandise taken. Police did not provide further information about the incident.