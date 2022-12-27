Goose frozen to sand rescued at the Dunes in Indiana

Good Samaritans first tried to free the goose, but needed to call emergency crews

The goose, from Canada, was frozen to the sand at Indiana Dunes National Park on the edge of Lake Michigan, local officials said.

PORTER, Ind. (WLS) -- Conservation officers in Indiana had to save a Canada goose frozen to the beach along the edge of Lake Michigan Monday.

This was at the Indiana Dunes National Park.

Several good Samaritans actually tried to free the goose without any luck. So they called first responders.

RELATED: Death toll in Buffalo, New York area rises to 29; officials fear it will climb as Biden sends aid

The goose was safely removed, with help from the Porter Volunteer Firefighters, and is in an animal sanctuary.

Temperatures across the Chicago area Monday remained below freezing, as a cold snap continues.

Residents can expect more mild temperatures as the week goes on.