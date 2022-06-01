localish

For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation gives patients a "break" from cancer

By Beccah Hendrickson
EMBED <>More Videos

Pennsylvania foundation gives patients a "break" from cancer

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA -- When Marci Schankweiler's husband Pete was diagnosed with cancer in 1999, their friends did a fundraiser to send the couple on a respite trip, giving them a "break" from cancer.

After Pete passed away, Marci realized how valuable and necessary that time was for both of them.


She then decided to start a non-profit called For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation to afford other families the same opportunity to "get away" from the disease.

The non-profit partners with Woodloch Resort in the Poconos for all-inclusive trips, where every detail is taken care of. Families simply have to show up and relax.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
plymouth townshipmore in commonwpvifeel goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Pennsylvania foundation gives patients a "break" from cancer
The man who changes lives through thrift
Yahshi's Ethiopian, Jamaican-inspired desserts taste like heaven
This vibrant restaurant takes guests to a Peruvian party
TOP STORIES
11 guns recovered, 13 arrests at North Avenue Beach Memorial Day party
Both pilots allegedly fall asleep on flight from NYC to Rome
3 in construction vests open fire at Oak Lawn gas station; 1 wounded
Man riding on top of Blue Line train hurt after jumping off: CPD
'We sprung into action': Good Samaritan pulled 3 from water in FL
Texas DPS says teacher closed propped-open door before attack
Mother sues after zip line harness rope tangles around her neck
Show More
CPD releases video of West Pullman restaurant shooting
Vallas announces run for Chicago mayor
Taste of Chicago 2022 food vendors, music lineups announced
Metra selling monthly passes for $100 starting in July
Your walking speed could indicate dementia
More TOP STORIES News