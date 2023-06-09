Cancer treatment drug shortage forcing Chicago-area doctors to make tough calls; Durbin wants change

A cancer treatment drug shortage is forcing Cook County Health doctors to make tough calls, and Sen. Dick Durbin wants changes.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A nationwide shortage is forcing cancer doctors to make tough calls on prioritizing treatment for patients, even in the Chicago area.

The nationwide cancer drug shortage is growing.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is now working to fast track cancer drug imports.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, also wants changes to keep this from happening again.

Greg DeStefano is living each day to the fullest with his wife Mindy Meade.

The 60 year old was recently diagnosed with his fourth round of neck cancer. The disease has caused damage to his tongue and jaw.

DeStefano's latest treatment plan involved a very common chemotherapy drug called carboplatin

"His tumor, after two treatments, went down by about 25% in size," Meade said.

Despite the success, doctors told DeStefano and Meade the drug was no longer available to him because of a shortage

"How we are a first world country, one of the wealthiest countries on earth, have a shortage of a necessity drug like this, this is not a high expensive drug," DeStefano said.

Every hospital in the country is experiencing a shortage of common cancer drugs.

RELATED: Amidst advancements in treating cancer, oncologists face new challenge: drug shortages

"These are the back bone or mainstay of many cancer treatments, common cancer like cervical, head and neck, bladder cancers," said Dr. Urjeet Patel, a Cook County Health cancer specialist.

Durbin said supply chain issues, manufacturing problems, over reliance on materials from other countries and a faltering generic drug industry are to blame.

"We are finding many of these generic drugs that succeeded these brand name drugs are becoming unavailable because they are not as profitable," Durbin said.

Durbin has asked the FDA to allow for the safe importation of drugs from other countries.

In addition, he is calling for a strategic essential medicine reserve similar to oil.

Until then, doctors are being forced to prioritize patients.

DeStefano was given the choice of a similar drug not as effective, or surgery.

"That would wind up with me having a full-time tracheotomy and full-time feeding tube, which is not choice in my mind," DeStefano said.

As he heads to the Dead and Company concert Friday night, getting the most out of each day is how DeStafano chooses to live.

Cancer doctors have said if something is not done soon, many of their patients will not receive treatment that will save their lives.