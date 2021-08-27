'Candyman' star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on sequels, mirrors and Chicago; movie now in theaters

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The original "Candyman" starring Virginal Madsen and Tony Todd is a cult horror classic set in Chicago's Cabrini Green project that came out nearly 30 years ago.The new "Candyman" movie hits theaters nationwide today, and stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who is known for roles in "Aquaman," HBO's "Watchmen," and worked with executive producer Jordan Peele before on "Us."He was given the heavy task to continue the story of an iconic, mythical film."It was a great experience just to step back into the world of 'Candyman,'" Mateen said. "I grew with 'Candyman' in my household, we grew up with it in the projects, in Oakland playing the game in the mirror.""Are you sure, my brother, you are not from Chicago?" asked ABC7's Hosea Sanders."I'm not from Chicago. I'm from New Orleans, I'm from West Oakland, I'm not from Chicago, but if Chicago will have me then hey, you know, I'll be glad to be there," Mateen said.Had Mateen ever tried the Candyman game before? And now that the movie was finished, does he ever have trouble looking in the mirror?"I can look at myself in the mirror for about three or four minutes, something like that, out of a week, so I don't even try to mess with Candyman," he said. "I can leave that for the film and Candyman can stay where he's at, I can stay where I'm at, we're all good."And he had a message for his fans in Chicago."Oh man, thank you so much for the hospitality. I love Chicago, I can't wait to be back, and I hope you enjoy 'Candyman,'" said Mateen."Candyman" is now in theaters nationwide.