Largest cannabis convention in US kicks off at McCormick Place

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Country's largest cannabis convention kicks off in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The largest cannabis convention in the U.S. will kick off Friday in Chicago.

More than 60 exhibitors will be at McCormick Place on the city's Near South Side to answer your questions about the marijuana industry.

There will also be seminars and speakers at the event. The convention continues Saturday if you can't make it on Friday.

Tickets are $0.

