CHICAGO (WLS) -- The largest cannabis convention in the U.S. will kick off Friday in Chicago.
SEE ALSO | Prescription cannabis products with more THC may ease chronic pain, at least a little, study finds
More than 60 exhibitors will be at McCormick Place on the city's Near South Side to answer your questions about the marijuana industry.
There will also be seminars and speakers at the event. The convention continues Saturday if you can't make it on Friday.
Tickets are $0.
RELATED | Low tax revenue from legal marijuana sales could impact Evanston's reparations programs
Largest cannabis convention in US kicks off at McCormick Place
MARIJUANA
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News