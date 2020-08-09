4 killed after car crashes in River Forest

RIVER FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people were killed when the car they were in hit planter, light police and the wall of a closed business in River Forest early Sunday morning.The crash happened in the 400-block of Harlem Avenue at around 12:50 a.m., River Forest police said in a statement.Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.Two other people were taken to a hospital where they both died, police said.One person out of the five in the car survived, police said.Police are in the process of identifying the occupants of the vehicle and making notifications to family members.The cause of the crash is under investigation.