9 injured, 4 seriously in Belmont Cragin crash: Chicago Fire Department

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Nine people were injured, four seriously, in a Northwest Side crash on Saturday night, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CFD responded to the scene, and said the crash happened in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood's 4900 block of Fullerton Avenue.

Nine people were transported to local hospitals, CFD said.

CFD said two people were in critical condition and two others were in serious condition. Five other people were in good condition.

What led up to the crash was not immediately clear.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.