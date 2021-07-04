1 dead in fatal car crash on Dan Ryan Expressway; lanes closed, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dan Ryan closed Sunday morning southbound at 95th Street because of a crash.Illinois State Police confirmed that at least one died.The care involved in the crash appears to be on the embankment.State police said this happened around 5 a.m. Sunday morning.Trucks blocked traffic the area, and drivers are being diverted to 95th Street. All lanes southbound of 95th are closed.No additional information is available at the moment. State police continue to investigate the deadly crash.