Driver critically injured after crashing into Logan Square bridge's support beam: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, March 30, 2024 3:50PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A driver is in critical condition after crashing into a bridge's support beam on the Northwest Side early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the crash happened in the Logan Square neighborhood's 1800 block of North Humboldt Boulevard just after 3 a.m.

A driver was heading northbound when they struck the 606 path bridge's support beam, police said. The driver was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.

