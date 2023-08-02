Lucy Yang is in Manhattan where an out-of-control car injured at least 10 people near 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue on Tuesday.

Out of control car injures 10 pedestrians in crash at 42nd and Lexington in New York City

NEW YORK -- A 20-year-old man is in custody after striking multiple pedestrians with his vehicle in Midtown on Tuesday.

Officials say ten people were injured after the driver drove his vehicle through E. 42nd Street and Lexington Avenue at around 5:30 p.m.

The victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the vehicle, a 2018 Hyundai Tucson with Illinois plates, was reported stolen from the Bronx last month.

Officers say they followed the vehicle while attempting to verify if it was the same one stolen.

The driver tried to flee from police during the attempted car stop, striking a bicyclist and then colliding with a Yellow Cab taxi before jumping the curb and striking several pedestrians.

He proceeded to drive the wrong way on Lexington, before coming into contact with another vehicle.

The 20-year-old man was then detained by civilians and held until officers made the arrest.

He remains in custody.

The incident does not appear to have any connection with terrorist activity.

An investigation is ongoing.