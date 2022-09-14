Crash on Michigan Avenue in South Loop sends 4 to hospital, Chicago police say

Four people were hospitalized after a South Loop crash on Michigan Avenue Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were hospitalized after a South Loop crash on Michigan Avenue Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

A 35-year-old man was driving a Tesla during a ride-share ride just before 6:45 p.m. north on Michigan from Balbo Drive, CPD said. A tan-colored SUV driving east on Balbo was trying to turn north on Michigan, when it hit the Tesla in the intersection, according to Chicago police.

The 39-year-old female passenger in the Tesla was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, the Tesla's driver was taken to Stroger hospital in good condition, the 35-year-old male driver of the tan SUV was taken to Stroger in good condition and a 36-year-old woman was taken to Stroger in good condition.

The driver of the Tesla was cited for not having insurance, and the driver of the tan SUV was cited for having a suspended license.