2 killed, 5 critically hurt in Dan Ryan crash on South Side, officials say

Two people were killed and five others were hurt in a Dan Ryan Expressway crash near East 47th Street on the South Side of Chicago, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were killed in a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Sunday morning, officials said.

The crash happened near East 47th Street in the expressway's northbound lanes on Chicago's South Side. Video from the scene shows firefighters working to free the victims earlier Sunday morning.

Five people are in critical condition, and the express lanes of the Dan Ryan were still closed in that area around 5 a.m., officials said.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.