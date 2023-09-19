WATCH LIVE

2 hospitalized after car crashes into McKinley Park restaurant: Chicago Fire Department

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, September 19, 2023 4:39PM
2 hospitalized after car crashes into SW Side restaurant: CFD
Two people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a McKinley Park restaurant near 35th and Western, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were hospitalized after car crashed into a restaurant on Chicago's Southwest Side on Tuesday morning, officials said.

It happened just after 7 a.m. in the McKinley Park neighborhood near West 35th Place and South Western Boulevard.

Authorities haven't said what led to the crash, but video from the scene shows two damaged cars. One had crashed into the restaurant, and another was seen in the street.

The Chicago Fire Department said two people were taken to the hospital.

Further information was not immediately available.

