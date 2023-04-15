2 killed in University Park crash, police say

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were killed in a south suburban crash on Saturday morning, police said.

University Park police responded to University Parkway and Western Avenue at about 7:41 a.m., where they found two vehicles and multiple injured people. Those injured were transported to local hospitals. Some were in critical condition, and others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said two people died in the crash. Their identities have not yet been released.

The University Park Police Department and the Will County Sheriff's Department are investigating. Traffic was re-routed for the investigation.

Officials asked anyone with information about the crash to contact the University Park Police Department at 708-534-0912 and 708-534-0911 or the Will County Sheriff's Department at 815-727-8575.