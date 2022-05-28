3 hospitalized after Forest Park wrong-way crash on I-290, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were hospitalized after a west suburban wrong-way crash on the Interstate 290, Illinois State Police said.
ISP District Chicago Troopers responded to a two-unit crash involving a wrong-way driver on the I-290 eastbound east of 1st Avenue at about 3:03 a.m. Saturday, preliminary information indicated. A maroon Toyota was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck a silver Infiniti, ISP said. Three people were transported to local area hospitals.
One person had life-threatening injuries and two others had serious injuries, ISP said. Another person refused medical treatment at the scene.
At 3:11 a.m., the eastbound lanes were briefly closed for the crash investigation, with traffic diverted off to 1st Avenue, ISP said. All lanes were reopened at 3:56 a.m.
Police did not provide further information about the crash.
