traffic accident

3 hospitalized after Forest Park wrong-way crash on I-290, Illinois State Police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were hospitalized after a west suburban wrong-way crash on the Interstate 290, Illinois State Police said.

ISP District Chicago Troopers responded to a two-unit crash involving a wrong-way driver on the I-290 eastbound east of 1st Avenue at about 3:03 a.m. Saturday, preliminary information indicated. A maroon Toyota was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck a silver Infiniti, ISP said. Three people were transported to local area hospitals.

SEE ALSO | Woman killed in Ashburn hit-and-run crash while crossing street ID'd by medical examiner

One person had life-threatening injuries and two others had serious injuries, ISP said. Another person refused medical treatment at the scene.

At 3:11 a.m., the eastbound lanes were briefly closed for the crash investigation, with traffic diverted off to 1st Avenue, ISP said. All lanes were reopened at 3:56 a.m.

Police did not provide further information about the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
forest parkcar crashcar accidentscar accidentwrong wayillinois state policetraffic accident
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENT
Woman killed in SW Side hit-and-run while crossing street ID'd: ME
Motorcyclist strikes, kills man crossing street on NW Side, police say
Nearly 43K people died on US roads last year, agency says
2 killed, 2 hospitalized after rollover crash on I-290, ISP says
TOP STORIES
Official admits police made 'wrong decision' in TX shooting
Shocking video shows gunmen firing dozens of shots near Cabrini Green
Mother accused of killing daughter over 'taking her dad's side': cops
3 shot on West Side, Chicago police say
Your Memorial Day BBQ will cost a lot more this year
Cause of death for boy found dead in suitcase revealed, police say
Woman killed in SW Side hit-and-run while crossing street ID'd: ME
Show More
Pickup truck barrels through Downers Grove home, leaving 2 hurt
Texas school shooting victim has family ties to Chicago area
Texas survivor apologized to dad for blood on clothes, losing glasses
Naperville man charged with drug-induced homicide in overdose death
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake on Saturday
More TOP STORIES News