car accident

Car dragged by semi-truck after woman runs red light on Chicago's South Side, police say

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car was dragged by a semi-truck after running a red light on Chicago's South Side Monday, police said.

A 24-year-old woman ran a red light in the 5500-block of S. Wentworth at around 8:23 a.m., according to Chicago police.

Her car got stuck under a semi-truck and was dragged approximately 100 feet before the driver of the truck realized the car was pinned, police said.

RELATED: Woman killed in I-294 crash in Schiller Park Thursday morning



The female driver was transported to University of Chicago in stable condition with some lacerations, police said. The male driver of the truck was not injured.

Area One detectives continue to investigate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
roselandchicagocar crashcar accidentsemi crashtruck crash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAR ACCIDENT
Woman killed in I-294 crash in Schiller Park
Pedestrian struck by car near Wheeling Walmart
Driver in Honda Civic killed by recalled exploding air bag
Good Samaritans pull car off woman after she was hit by car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois needs to prepare for 'COVID storm,' Pritzker says
LIVE | Senate poised to confirm Barrett, Dems powerless to block
7-month-old boy missing after car stolen in Marquette Park: CPD
Preckwinkle launches COVID-19 relief cash assistance program
Cook County property taxes have been rising for 2 decades: study
La Grange student who died from COVID-19 remembered
Joliet's Rialto Square Theatre hosting traffic court
Show More
Scammers target interest in 2020 election to steal personal information
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
Fall activities that put you at high risk of COVID-19 transmission
23 shot, 6 fatally in weekend shootings
Wisconsin surpasses 200K COVID-19 cases; 2,883 new cases Monday
More TOP STORIES News