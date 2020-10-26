Car dragged by semi-truck after woman runs red light on Chicago's South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A car was dragged by a semi-truck after running a red light on Chicago's South Side Monday, police said.A 24-year-old woman ran a red light in the 5500-block of S. Wentworth at around 8:23 a.m., according to Chicago police.Her car got stuck under a semi-truck and was dragged approximately 100 feet before the driver of the truck realized the car was pinned, police said.The female driver was transported to University of Chicago in stable condition with some lacerations, police said. The male driver of the truck was not injured.Area One detectives continue to investigate.