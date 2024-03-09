2 Chicago police officers hurt in squad car crash on Far South Side

Two Chicago Police officers are hospitalized after their squad car crashed into another vehicle Friday night at 107th and Western.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Chicago Police officers are hospitalized after their squad car crashed into another vehicle late Friday night.

The crash happened just before midnight at 107th and South Western Avenue on the city's far south side.

According to the CPD, the squad was travelling to a call with its emergency lights activated when it struck another vehicle.

The female driver of that vehicle refused medical attention.

Both of the officers were transported to local area hospitals in good conditions for minor injuries, according to police.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.