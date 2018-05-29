Car flips in Old Irving Park rollover crash

A car flipped onto its hood Tuesday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A car flipped onto its roof Tuesday morning during a rollover crash on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on West Irving Park Road near North Keeler Avenue in the city's Old Irving Park neighborhood.

One person was transported to a hospital from the scene. There is no word yet on this person's condition.

Westbound Irving Park was temporarily blocked to traffic as first responders cleared the scene.

Investigators are looking into what happened.
