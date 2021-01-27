Off-duty female Chicago police officer carjacked at gunpoint in Kenwood, community activist says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10043279" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As Chicago carjacking surge in 2021, women and women rideshare drivers are being targeted, especially on the South and West Sides.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An off-duty Chicago police officer was carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday night on the South Side, a community activist confirmed.The 38-year-old woman was getting out of her car about 9:30 p.m. in the 4400-block of South Oakenwald Avenue, in the Kenwood neighborhood, when four male suspects with guns got out of a red hatchback, police said.They took her purse and phone and then drove off with her car and gun, according to Chicago police.Community activist Andrew Holmes said CPD told him the victim was an off-duty officer."They did take her weapon, and that's another two we gotta find on the street somewhere before someone loses their life," Holmes said.Area One detectives are investigating.That was one of several carjackings Tuesday night. About an hour earlier, a man was carjacked at gunpoint in Edgewater on the North Side.Late Tuesday night, a food delivery driver was carjacked in West Town. It happened after 10 p.m., as the driver was delivering food in the 900-block of West Washington Boulevard. The driver was not hurt, but the suspects got away with his 2003 silver SUV.Carjackings are up nearly 400% over the same time last year.The Chicago Police Department said they are dedicating more officers to investigate carjackings.