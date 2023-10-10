Chicago Cubs employee hospitalized after contact with 'foreign substance' near Wrigley Field

A Chicago Cubs employee was hospitalized after coming into contact with a "foreign substance" in the mail near Wrigley Field.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Cubs security employee was taken to the hospital after coming in contact with a "foreign substance" in the mail near Wrigley Field, according to a spokesperson for the team.

Chopper 7 was over the scene at Waveland and Clark.

Officials said the substance was received in the mail at an office building that sits directly west of the ballpark, right next to Gallagher Way.

Chicago police officers responded to what they called a Level 1 Hazmat, and said the bomb unit is on the scene.

The employee was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital by ambulance after coming into contact with what police called a "skin irritant." So far, there's no word on their condition.