Company making new CTA rail cars hires first group of employees for SE Side facility

Plans are moving ahead to make rail cars once again in Chicago.Friday, China-based CRRC will announce it has hired the first group of employees to work at its new facility on Chicago's Far Southeast Side. They will make the newest rail cars for the CTA.The new facility has already created more than 200 jobs during construction and will create another 170 jobs.CRRC will supply the CTA with more than 840 new 7000 Series rail cars, which will replace about half of the CTA's current fleet.It's been 50 years since rail cars were built in Chicago.