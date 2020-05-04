How to spot work-from-home job scams

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Don't get fooled by fake companies preying on you during the COVID-19 pandemic.ABC7 Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has guidance on how to spot fake work-from-home jobs.According to the Indiana Attorney General's Office, work-from-home scams are on the rise with so many people out of work due to the coronavirus outbreak.Many of these work-from-home jobs may sound too good to be true. A lot of them ask you to give money to make money.Be very wary of these offers.Do your due diligence, and try searching the name of the company offering you a job with the word "scam" or "rip-off" on Google.