ABC7's Jason Knowles receives phishing email | How to protect yourself from tax refund scams

It's tax season. Here's how to protect yourself from tax refund phishing emails.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Here's a quick tip about a new scam you might see in your inbox.

It is tax season, but that means tax refund scams are popping up.

ABC7's Jason Knowles received an email from a scammer pretending to be a bank. The message says they've found an error in his tax calculation, and prompts him to create an e-refund account to access money.

Remember that no bank will ever ask you to create an account to get your tax refund.

Never click on these phishing links. They are looking for your personal information online.

Even just clicking on the link could install malware on your device.

To get your tax refund, make sure you only give banking information to a trusted tax preparer or service.