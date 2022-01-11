carjacking

Man carjacked and kidnapped good Samaritan trying to help in I-65 crash, Indiana State Police say

Indiana State Police are searching for Randy Terrell Brown-Watkins who is suspected of carjacking a good Samaritan following a crash on I-65 Saturday.

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WLS) -- Indiana State Police are searching for man suspected of carjacking and kidnapping a good Samaritan who stopped to help in a rollover crash on Interstate 65 in Merrillville.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m., on Saturday just north of U.S. 30

According to police Randy Terrell Brown-Watkins was in a Chrysler 300 that was involved in the crash. He then carjacked the good Samaritan and forced him to drive away in the victim's van.

Troopers got word of the carjacking but were unaware the victim was driving. Troopers began pursuing the van into Illinois when it made a sudden stop on I-94 at 115th Street in Chicago. Police said, the driver then got out and immediately hit the ground and the suspect sped off in the van.

Officers tried chasing after the van again but eventually lost sight of it. It was later recovered abandoned about two miles away. Investigators said they also recovered a .22 Sterling Arms handgun from inside the wrecked Chrysler 300.

Police have issue a warrant for the arrest Brown-Watkins. He is considered armed and dangerous and has reported in both Lafayette, Indiana and Chicago. Warrants for his arrest have been issued by the Lake County Superior Court, Criminal Division 1.

Anyone with information is urged to call Indiana State Police at 877-226-1026.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merrillvillechicagocar crashsearchkidnappingmanhuntgood samaritancarjacking
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Man, 46, shot in head during attempted carjacking in Auburn Gresham
Man, 19, charged in Humboldt Park, Logan Square carjackings: CPD
Food delivery driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint on NW Side: police
Mom carjacked while waiting to pick up child at Oak Park school
TOP STORIES
Mayor Lightfoot tests positive for COVID
Mom charged with son's death had lost custody of her children in 2014
5 reasons you should not deliberately catch Omicron
Northwestern, ND, UChicago involved in financial aid scheme: lawsuit
Illinois reports 28,110 new COVID cases, 92 deaths
Man, 46, shot in head during attempted carjacking in Auburn Gresham
Series of suspicious Meijer fires under investigation: Highland police
Show More
Biden backs filibuster changes to push voting rights bill
Oscars will have a host this year
Sheriff: No sign of foul play when Bob Saget found dead
Chicago to distribute 1.5M KN95 masks
2 killed in Worth bar shooting
More TOP STORIES News