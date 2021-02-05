carjacking

Chicago police, community team up in effort to protect women, elderly from carjackings

CPD, community leaders to speak on plan outside Jeffery Manor Jewel
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- More action will be announced Friday morning in the effort to protect women and the elderly from carjackers.

Extra security, including Chicago police officers are currently in place at some Chicago gas stations, in an effort to protect residents from the recent dramatic uptick in carjackings.

RELATED: Police chase in Chicago leads to Dolton crash, carjacking; 2nd crash in East Chicago

Now Chicago police will team up with those same monitors to escort women and seniors to their cars at several grocery stores and gas stations on the South Side.

The Command Staff of the 4th District Chicago police; Aldermen Stephanie Coleman, Michelle Harris and Gregory Mitchell; and business owner Early Walker will join several other community leaders in announcing the new safety measure at 10 a.m. outside a Jewel in Jeffery Manor. A carjacking took place at the gas station in the Jewel parking lot less than 48 hours ago, officials said.

RELATED: Chicago carjackings up 283% compared to a year ago, police data shows
EMBED More News Videos

It only takes seconds to become the victim of a carjacking. Security expert Moody Andrews explains what to do if you're caught in a similar crime.



"It has become apparent that the recent increase in carjackings has triggered the mindsets of law-abiding citizens to proceed with caution while driving." Walker said.

A carjacking victim will also speak on the experience Friday.

In the first month of this year, Chicago police reported 218 carjackings, a 283% increase when compared to the same time period last year. In January 2020, there were 77 carjackings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagojeffery manorauto theftchicago crimechicago violencecar theftstolen carcarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Ukrainian Village
Police chase in Chicago leads to Dolton crash, carjacking
Man carjacked while shoveling snow in Noble Square
Suspect trying to steal car foiled by snow on South Side
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deep freeze moves in, creating icy travel conditions
Lake Villa man killed daughter in murder-suicide, investigators say
Plainfield man says scammer stole his unemployment benefits
Chicago pharmacy deserts could be hurdle to COVID vaccine for many
Senate approves budget bill to fast-track Biden's stimulus plan
CTU sends counterproposal to CPS, mayor; no deal yet
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Ukrainian Village
Show More
Harris casts first-ever tie-breaking vote for resolution to pass COVID relief
Melrose Park mayor accused of using racial slur against resident
Dianne Durham, first Black US women's gymnastics champion, dies
Teen wakes up from 10-month coma to COVID-19 world
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, cold, windy with flurries Friday
More TOP STORIES News