Chicago police, community team up in effort to protect women, elderly from carjackings

Extra security, including Chicago police officers are currently in place at some Chicago gas stations, in an effort to protect residents from the recent dramatic uptick in carjackings.
Now Chicago police will team up with those same monitors to escort women and seniors to their cars at several grocery stores and gas stations on the South Side.
The Command Staff of the 4th District Chicago police; Aldermen Stephanie Coleman, Michelle Harris and Gregory Mitchell; and business owner Early Walker will join several other community leaders in announcing the new safety measure at 10 a.m. outside a Jewel in Jeffery Manor. A carjacking took place at the gas station in the Jewel parking lot less than 48 hours ago, officials said.
"It has become apparent that the recent increase in carjackings has triggered the mindsets of law-abiding citizens to proceed with caution while driving." Walker said.
A carjacking victim will also speak on the experience Friday.
In the first month of this year, Chicago police reported 218 carjackings, a 283% increase when compared to the same time period last year. In January 2020, there were 77 carjackings.