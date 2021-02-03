Police chase in Chicago leads to Dolton crash, carjacking; 2nd crash in East Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A police chase that began on Chicago's South Side led to a carjacking and ended in two separate crashes Wednesday afternoon.Police said they began to pursue two cars wanted in connection to a previous crime after they were spotted near 79th and Lafayette, near Interstate 94.When one of the suspected vehicles crashed near a gas station near Route 394 and Sibley in south suburban Dolton, police said the suspect ran from the crash and carjacked a driver who was on the ramp waiting to merge onto I-94.The other suspected vehicle crashed in East Chicago, Indiana Wednesday afternoon.Illinois State Police are leading the investigation, but several agencies are involved.