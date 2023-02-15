Couples at Carol Stream senior living home renew vows on Valentine's Day

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- On this Valentine's Day, about a dozen couples at a senior living home re-committed their love.
All of the couples at Belmont Village Senior Living Geneva Road in suburban Carol Stream have been hitched for at least four decades.
Herb and Shirley Wierzbach in particular are celebrating 60 years of marriage.
And, the groom even re-enacted their marriage proposal in front of all their friends on Tuesday.
