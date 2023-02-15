WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
valentine's day

Couples at Carol Stream senior living home renew vows on Valentine's Day

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, February 15, 2023 1:40AM
Couples at suburban senior living home renew vows on Valentine's Day
EMBED <>More Videos

Couples at Belmont Village Senior Living Geneva Road in Carol Stream, IL renewed their wedding vows on Valentine's Day.

CAROL STREAM, Ill. (WLS) -- On this Valentine's Day, about a dozen couples at a senior living home re-committed their love.

All of the couples at Belmont Village Senior Living Geneva Road in suburban Carol Stream have been hitched for at least four decades.

SEE ALSO | 'Never apart': Couple recreates honeymoon at Palmer House for 70th wedding anniversary

Herb and Shirley Wierzbach in particular are celebrating 60 years of marriage.

And, the groom even re-enacted their marriage proposal in front of all their friends on Tuesday.

RELATED | 3 couples get married, renew vows at Willis Tower Skydeck on Valentine's Day weekend

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW