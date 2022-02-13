willis tower

3 couples get married, renew vows at Willis Tower Skydeck on Valentine's Day weekend

By Maher Kawash
EMBED <>More Videos

3 couples get married, renew vows at Willis Tower Skydeck

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several couples took their love to new heights Sunday morning, atop the Willis Tower.

Skydeck Chicago hosted its annual Love on the Ledge wedding ceremonies, as couples said "I do" with the Chicago skyline as the backdrop.

A whole lot of love was in the air with the ultimate Valentine's Day weekend celebration.

Three couples had the backdrop of the city behind them as they renewed their vows or got married on the ledge at Skydeck Chicago.

SEE MORE: Love on The Ledge: Couples marry, renew vows at Willis Tower Skydeck

Each ceremony lasted about 15 minutes.

All the couples applied for this special day and gave a reason for why they should be chosen.

The three winning couples received a gift of a one-night stay at a nearby hotel along with a complimentary breakfast before their big day Sunday.

Each couple had eight guests who could see the ceremony.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoloopvalentine's daywillis towerwedding
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILLIS TOWER
Hundreds join world's tallest stair climb at Chicago's Willis Tower
Hundreds climb Willis Tower for good cause
Admire Chicago's tallest buildings for National Skyscraper Day
Water main breaks near Willis Tower, flooding block
TOP STORIES
7 CFD firefighters injured while battling fire in Chicago
Kodak Black reportedly among 4 shot outside Super Bowl party in LA
Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
Chicago COVID: Detainees offer window into jail surge, report says
Flights to Ukraine halted, redirected as crisis brews
What you need to know for Super Bowl Sunday
6 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Show More
4 girls hurt, 2 critically, in South Chicago hit-and-run crash
Wounded Milwaukee cop gifted Super Bowl tickets
Antioch man still missing weeks after Libertyville crash
Pete Buttigieg tours new electric vehicle, energy storage facility
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, AM flurries Super Bowl Sunday
More TOP STORIES News