3 couples get married, renew vows at Willis Tower Skydeck on Valentine's Day weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several couples took their love to new heights Sunday morning, atop the Willis Tower.Skydeck Chicago hosted its annual Love on the Ledge wedding ceremonies, as couples said "I do" with the Chicago skyline as the backdrop.A whole lot of love was in the air with the ultimate Valentine's Day weekend celebration.Three couples had the backdrop of the city behind them as they renewed their vows or got married on the ledge at Skydeck Chicago.Each ceremony lasted about 15 minutes.All the couples applied for this special day and gave a reason for why they should be chosen.The three winning couples received a gift of a one-night stay at a nearby hotel along with a complimentary breakfast before their big day Sunday.Each couple had eight guests who could see the ceremony.