6 cars stolen from Portage Park car dealership: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

CPD said three male suspects broke a window at a dealership in the 5300-block of West Irving Park Road just after 3:35 a.m. and took three vehicles. They returned to the dealership just after 5 a.m. and took three more vehicles, driving north, according to police.

No one was in custody later Tuesday morning.

Police did not immediately release any additional information about the suspects in the crime.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

