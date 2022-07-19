automotive

Carvana loses license to sell cars in Illinois; Sec. of State alleges failure to transfer titles

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Carvana car sales suspended in Illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Secretary of State has re-instated a dealer's license suspension for Carvana.

Secretary of State Jesse White's office said in a written statement that Carvana continued to conduct business in a way that violates Illinois laws, such as misusing out-of-state registration permits and failing to transfer vehicle titles.

RELATED | Carvana's dealer license suspended in Illinois; Skokie will no longer review request to build tower

Carvana had its initial suspension stayed on May 26, but was subject to strict operating guidelines.

With the reinstatement of the suspension, Carvana is now unable to sell vehicles within the state of Illinois.

Consumers who purchased vehicles prior to the suspension can still be delivered and purchased, according to White's office.

White's office said the suspension will remain in effect until Carvana resolves all issues.

If a consumer has issues with their title and registration with a vehicle they purchased, they may contact the Illinois Secretary of State Police at 630-693-0551 to file a complaint and Secretary of State Police will provide assistance in getting the title transferred.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveillinoisbusinesscarsautomotiveillinoissalesconsumer
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AUTOMOTIVE
How couple got their driveway back after threat of $1.5K fine
47 customers sue Hertz, claim false arrests
SF couple allowed to use driveway again after $1.5K fine ordeal
Porsche is going electric with their best seller: the Macan
TOP STORIES
Chicago to host 1st-ever NASCAR street race in 2023
GA man kills wife, himself at downtown Chicago condo: report
Suspect arrested in 1975 murder after genealogist uses new approach
Chuck Goudie: Words from 15 years ago that especially matter today
City sent polluters to Black, Latino areas, violated civil rights: HUD
Sesame Place apologizes after mom shares video of daughters at parade
Methanol in blood of 21 teens who died in South African tavern
Show More
No injuries after transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam
'Jesus Christ Superstar' returns to Cadillac Palace Theatre
Gov. Pritzker tests positive for COVID-19
Man working on 'Law and Order' shot and killed in New York City
Lightfoot hints at veto if Council raises threshold for speed cameras
More TOP STORIES News