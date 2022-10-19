Chicago police warn of string of catalytic converters being stolen in Jefferson Park

There have been at least 8 incidents of car catalytic converter thefts in last week

Catalytic converter theft is a growing problem all over the country, and Skokie police are doing their part to deter them by handig out motion sensitive alarms.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning of a series of catalytic converter thefts in Jefferson Park.

There have been at least eight incidents in the area in the last week.

RELATED: Skokie police hand out catalytic converter alarms to prevent theft

Some blocks were hit multiple times:

- 4100-block of North Monitor Avenue at about midnight Oct. 13

- 3400-block of North Oriole Avenue between 4:15 p.m. Oct. 13 and 5:40 a.m. Oct. 14

- 3700-block of North Osceola Avenue between 5 p.m. Oct. 13 and 7:35 p.m. on Oct. 16

- 3900-block of North Octavia Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Oct. 14

- 5200-block of North Neenah Avenue about 3 a.m. Oct. 15

- 6500-block of North Northwest Highway between 10 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 17

In each instance, the unknown suspect or suspects pulled up alongside a parked vehicle, climbed underneath the car and removed the catalytic converter.

No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives - Area Five at (312) 746-7394.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.