Chicago police warn of string of catalytic converters being stolen in Jefferson Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning of a series of catalytic converter thefts in Jefferson Park.
There have been at least eight incidents in the area in the last week.
RELATED: Skokie police hand out catalytic converter alarms to prevent theft
Some blocks were hit multiple times:
- 4100-block of North Monitor Avenue at about midnight Oct. 13
- 3400-block of North Oriole Avenue between 4:15 p.m. Oct. 13 and 5:40 a.m. Oct. 14
- 3700-block of North Osceola Avenue between 5 p.m. Oct. 13 and 7:35 p.m. on Oct. 16
- 3900-block of North Octavia Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Oct. 14
- 5200-block of North Neenah Avenue about 3 a.m. Oct. 15
- 6500-block of North Northwest Highway between 10 p.m. on Oct. 16 and 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 17
In each instance, the unknown suspect or suspects pulled up alongside a parked vehicle, climbed underneath the car and removed the catalytic converter.
No one was hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives - Area Five at (312) 746-7394.
The video in the player above is from an earlier report.