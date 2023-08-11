Caught on camera: Mail carrier robbed in North Austin days after 2 USPS workers targeted on NW Side

A mail carrier was robbed in the 1500 block of North Long Avenue in North Austin after 2 other Chicago robberies targeting USPS workers.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The postal service is back on the ground on Friday in North Austin, but one man delivering the mail isn't the carrier residents are used to seeing.

That's because he is filling in for the man who was robbed on Thursday afternoon while doing his job near 1500 North Long Avenue.

SEE ALSO | USPS postal workers, supporters rally for protection after being targeted by robbers

All of that caught was on a home surveillance camera. Two suspects got out of the white vehicle and robbed the mail carrier of his belongings before driving off.

One man, who didn't want to be identified, said he used to be a postal worker himself, and it hurts him to see a familiar face dealing with an incident like this.

"'Professional.' That's what I call a good mailman. They're professional, take care of their customers and do their job," the retired USPS carrier said.

Incidents like that have become a trend for postal workers locally and nationwide. That's why USPS officials announced a $100,000 reward for anyone that can help identify a man who is believed to be responsible for the robberies of two other postal workers in Chicago.

READ MORE | Logan Square robbery: Video shows 1 of 2 brazen armed robberies of USPS Chicago mail carriers

Both of those incidents happened on Aug. 1, one of them near North Kildare and Belmont in Irving Park, where a carrier was shot while being robbed. Police said he's OK now, but shortly after that, another carrier was robbed in Logan Square near North Sawyer and Courtland.

Lawmakers launched a nationwide effort to replace the master keys that are often targeted in these robberies, as people say these incidents are out of hand.