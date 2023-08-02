Logan Square robbery: Video shows 1 of 2 brazen armed robberies of USPS Chicago mail carriers

Another USPS Chicago mail carrier was injured in a Kilbourn Park shooting just minutes before the Logan Square robbery.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New surveillance video shows one of two brazen armed robberies of Chicago mail carriers that took place just minutes apart Tuesday.

The video shows a letter carrier making rounds in the 1800-block of North Sawyer Avenue in Logan Square on Tuesday, before the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the worker was robbed at gunpoint about 3:45 p.m.

ABC7 Chicago blurred the postal worker's face to protect his or her identity.

"You just have to be aware of your surroundings at all times. You just never know," Logan Square resident Carolyn Mitchell said. "You just never know if it'll be you. If they attack the mail carriers, I walk down this street, somebody could attack me."

Minutes before the attack, police said another postal worker was robbed and shot in the 3200-block of North Kildare Avenue in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood.

"He was like speeding through the alley, and then the second time he came around was when he shot the guy, and then all our neighbors started running," said Ali Sanchez, who lives steps away from where the shooting happened. She said she saw someone in a white Kia circling the block just before she heard a gunshot.

Police said the 52-year-old man was taken to a hospital in serious to critical condition.

The National Association of Letter Carriers - Branch 11 is responding to the attacks.

"I represent over 5,000 letter carriers, about 3,800 active that's out there on the street every day to deliver the mail, and they want to know that they are protected, and they have to be protected," said Elise Foster, with the National Association of Letter Carriers - Branch 11,

Police said the suspects are men, and were seen driving a white Kia at both scenes.

No one was in custody Wednesday.

There is a $50,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest.

