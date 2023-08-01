WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: Mail carrier shot during attempted robbery in Kilbourn Park, officials say

52-year-old mail carrier in critical condition

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, August 1, 2023 9:47PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A mail carrier was shot during an attempted robbery on Chicago's Northwest Side on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood's 3200 block of North Kildare Avenue just after 3:30 p.m.

Two people, identified only as male, approached a 52-year-old man, who USPS said is a mail carrier, and tried to take his belongings. One of the offenders then opened fire on the mail carrier, striking him in the leg.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition, police said. There are no offenders in custody, and area detectives are investigating.

