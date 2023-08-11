Photos of person of interest in Chicago USPS armed robberies released, $100K reward offered

New photos show a person of interest in the shooting and brazen armed robberies of Chicago USPS mail carriers just minutes apart last week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Investigators have released new photos of a person of interest in the shooting and brazen armed robberies of Chicago mail carriers just minutes apart last week.

A letter was carrier making rounds in the 1800-block of North Sawyer Avenue in Logan Square on Tuesday, before the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said the worker was robbed at gunpoint about 3:45 p.m.

Minutes before the attack, police said another postal worker was robbed and shot in the leg in the 3200-block of North Kildare Avenue in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood.

Police said the 52-year-old man was taken to a hospital in serious to critical condition.

Police said the suspects are men, and were seen driving a white Kia at both scenes. The US Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

U.S. Postal Inspectors are also investigating another armed robbery of a letter carrier that took place last week in Berwyn along Home Avenue near 15th Street.

Police said two men in a silver Toyota Highlander, with an Illinois license plate CS86136, pulled up near the mail carrier.

One man got out and put a gun to the postal worker's head.

Then he grabbed the mail bag and got back into the SUV, and the two suspects drove away.

One male suspect was described as being in his early 20s, about 6-feet tall, thin and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes and a white surgical mask.

Another male suspect was described as wearing a dark-colored hooded shirt.

