A fight between a Fort Wayne, IN basketball ref and a parent was caught on camera.

Caught on video: Fight breaks out between parent, referee at 8th grade basketball game in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WLS) -- A fight broke out at an Indiana basketball game between a parent and a referee.

The fight, which was caught on video, apparently happened during an eighth grade game in Fort Wayne.

Officials said the parent went up to the ref after his kid's team lost.

Players and the coaches could be seen trying to separate the two. Further information was not immediately available.