Burr Ridge Village Board approves resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Board of Trustees of the Village of Burr Ridge approved a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza on Monday night as the Israel-Hamas war continues.

Mayor Gary Grasso issued a statement, saying, "As elected representatives, we stand with our community and advocate for peace and humanitarian aid in Gaza. This resolution underscores our commitment to promoting dialogue, ending violence, and supporting the well-being of all affected civilians."

It's been nearly six months since the Israel-Hamas war reignited in Gaza with the cross border attacks on Oct. 7.

Since then, more than 34,000 people have been killed, and much of the land in and around Gaza has been demolished with hospitals blasted into rubble and civilians desperate for help.

That's why many people have been begging for an end to the war and demanding local and federal leaders speak up.

"I think the situation in Gaza is one of the most dire and humanitarian crises of our lifetime," said Rabbi Brant Rosen with Tzedek Chicago.

Rosen has been a key supporter in the local efforts to increase calls for a cease-fire, and he helped pass the cease-fire resolution in Chicago.

"The bottom line is the only thing that is going to save lives, lives of Palestinians in Gaza, lives of Israeli hostages in Gaza, will be an immediate cease-fire and a permanent engagement towards a just solution," Rosen said.

Other municipalities, including Bolingbrook, Bridgeview, Villa Park and Urbana, have passed similar resolutions in recent weeks.

"It speaks to our shared humanity. Saving lives is always very important for anybody, any sane person with a conscience," said Burr Ridge resident Nizam Khatib.

This week, President Joe Biden said he demanded a cease-fire in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Some who oppose local efforts to pass a cease-fire resolution argue there are enough problems to deal with in their communities, but others say this is an American problem.

"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. The world is like a local village. What happens everywhere else affects us here," Khatib said.

For Muslim Americans, it hits close to home at a difficult time, with people fasting for Ramadan across the world while thinking of their loved ones suffering through the war.

They say this holy month has put things into perspective, and they're hoping for some support from their neighbors.

"It's bothersome whenever we break fast, and with every single bite and drink, we're like, 'Man, someone in Gaza does not have this right now, and it's totally unfair.' It's something out of our control, but it's something that's really bothering us down to our core," said Burr Ridge resident Samer Zabadneh.

