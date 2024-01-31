Chicago City Council to vote on resolution on Gaza cease-fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council will meet to vote on a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war.

The measure has the backing from Mayor Brandon Johnson, but it faces opposition from several council members.

Some city leaders have been working on a largely symbolic resolution that would serve as an on the record call for the war between Israel and Hamas to pause.

Tuesday, hundreds of Chicago students walked out of class to protest that war, many of them rallying at City Hall.

"It's an atrocity that so many innocent people are dying and being bombed and killed," Lexa Land said.

Meanwhile, some are questioning why city council is devoting time and energy to the Israel-Hamas war while there are so many other problems under council's direct control such as crime.

"And if we are going to talk about ceasefire, we are going to talk about the carnage that's going on, maybe we should start with the carnage in our own streets," 15th Ward Alderman Ray Lopez said.

Meanwhile, many Jewish groups are calling on the council to vote no on the resolution.