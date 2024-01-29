Chicago unions call for Israel-Hamas cease-fire ahead of possible City Council vote on resolution

Chicago unions are supporting a cease-fire resolution that could be voted on in City Council this week.

Chicago unions are supporting a cease-fire resolution that could be voted on in City Council this week.

Chicago unions are supporting a cease-fire resolution that could be voted on in City Council this week.

Chicago unions are supporting a cease-fire resolution that could be voted on in City Council this week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Leaders from some of the biggest unions in Chicago are calling for a cease-fire in the Middle East Monday.

It comes as Chicago's City Council could take action on its ceasefire resolution this week.

There is growing pressure on City Council members to sign on to the resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza, and it comes just two days before the resolution is expected to come up for a vote.

Many unions are now getting behind the effort.

RELATED: Ald. asks city council to delay Israel-Hamas ceasefire resolution to after Holocaust Remembrance Day

"This is the biggest expression for peace by the labor movement in a full generation," said Carl Rosen, general president of United Electrical Radio and Machine Workers of America.

In a show of solidarity at the United Electrical Workers Union Hall on Ashland Avenue, supporters of a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza are banding together Monday.

They want to put pressure on the City Council to support a resolution on Wednesday to call for an end to hostilities.

The issue was hotly debated last Wednesday in Council, even though the vote was delayed in deference to a Holocaust remembrance resolution.

Alderwoman Rosanna Rodriquez is changing the wording in the cease-fire resolution in an effort to gain support from her colleagues.

One of unions involved Monday was the Chicago Teachers Union.

Planned walkouts from nearly a dozen Chicago Public Schools are possible Tuesday in support of the cease-fire.

Alderwoman Rodriguez said she is still counting votes, but regardless she will bring the issue up for a vote on Wednesday.