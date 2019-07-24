Cell phone video captures attack on teenage girl in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a brutal attack on a teenage girl that was captured on cell phone video.

On the video you can hear the teen's screams as a group of young people start beating her until she falls to the ground.

By Tuesday evening, the post had been retweeted more than 127,000 times, and the video had more than 3 million views.

A Chicago police spokesperson called the video "beyond disturbing." The Special Victims Unit is now investigating the assault.

Police have not yet released any further information about the video, the victim or any of the possible suspects. The girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital for treatment, but her condition has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

