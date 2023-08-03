Chicago Police, Fire Departments face off in annual charity baseball game at Guaranteed Rate Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department's finest and the Chicago Fire Department's bravest faced off in an annual charity baseball game Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
This year's competition marks the 23rd year of the game. The annual match honors families of the fallen.
See also | Chicago White Sox host Miracle League of Joliet athletes at Guaranteed Rate Field
The pre-game ceremony included ceremonial first pitches from CPD Interim Superintendent Fred Waller and family members of fallen CPD officers.