Election 2022: Cyberattacks that slowed Champaign County Election Day voting process 'resolved'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The ABC7 I-Team has learned that a cyberattack impacting computer server performance in Champaign County, Illinois slowed the voting process on Election Day.

Champaign County officials stress that the election is secure and no data has been compromised. State election officials told the I-Team the issue was with a vendor. The state's Joint Operation Center is aware of the issue.

The Champaign County Clerk posted about the attack and its impact on Election Day on their Facebook page, writing: "Champaign County Clerk's Office is aware of connectivity issues and computer server performance being impacted. The Clerk's Office believes these are due to cyber-attacks on the network and servers."

According to the clerk's office's post, they've been experiencing repeated D-DOS attacks for the past month but they say their IT team "has prevented these attacks from being successful and the Clerk's website has remained secured. No data or information has been compromised and the election is secure."

The clerk's office wrote on Facebook that the "cyber-attacks are a strategic and coordinated effort to undermine and destabilize our democratic process" and discourage people from voting.

The clerk's office encouraged voters to stay in line as election workers process voters "while navigating these attacks."

As of 1:30 p.m., the spokesman for the Illinois State Board of Elections told the I-Team that the situation in Champaign County "has been resolved" and the cyberattack is over. State election officials say they understand that county officials are "seeking a court order to extend polling hours in affected locations."