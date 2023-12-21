Chance the Rapper, SocialWorks to host 5th annual 'Night at the Museum' event

Chance the Rapper and SocialWorks joined ABC7 to talk about their annual 'Night at the Museum' event.

Chance the Rapper and SocialWorks joined ABC7 to talk about their annual 'Night at the Museum' event.

Chance the Rapper and SocialWorks joined ABC7 to talk about their annual 'Night at the Museum' event.

Chance the Rapper and SocialWorks joined ABC7 to talk about their annual 'Night at the Museum' event.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chance the Rapper and his nonprofit SocialWorks are hosting the fifth annual "A Night at the Museum" on Thursday at the Museum of Science and Industry.

"It was one of our first large scale, low-ticket cost events where we were inviting families out in the holiday season, spread some holiday cheer, and create some inventory of warming items," said Chance the Rapper.

At the event, people can bring donations for SocialWorks' "Warmest Winter" initiative. People are encouraged to bring winter gear, toys and hygiene products. Items will be distributed between January and March.

"Thankfully during the holiday season, a lot of people are thinking about giving back and do have a little bit more warmness in their hearts, but in Chicago it gets the coldest after Christmas," said Chance.

You can buy tickets here.