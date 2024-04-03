Museum of Science and Industry unexpectedly closes for relocation of military artifacts

The Chicago Museum of Science and Industry unexpectedly closed Wednesday for an unscheduled relocation of military artifacts from their archives.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Museum of Science and Industry closed unexpectedly on Wednesday.

The museum said there was last-minute scheduling to relocate some military artifacts from their archives.

Some of the artifacts date back to before World War II. The movement of the artifacts involved bringing in specially-trained military personnel to help with the process.

MSI will provide refunds or rescheduling for individuals or groups who had purchased tickets.

The museum said it will reopen Thursday.