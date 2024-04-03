Museum of Science and Industry unexpectedly closes for relocation of military artifacts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Museum of Science and Industry closed unexpectedly on Wednesday.
The museum said there was last-minute scheduling to relocate some military artifacts from their archives.
Some of the artifacts date back to before World War II. The movement of the artifacts involved bringing in specially-trained military personnel to help with the process.
MSI will provide refunds or rescheduling for individuals or groups who had purchased tickets.
The museum said it will reopen Thursday.