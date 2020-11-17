Chance the Rapper's foundation SocialWorks to host Chicago turkey giveaway

WE HAVE ADDITIONAL PROGRAMING AND EVENTS THIS YEAR FOR #WARMESTWINTER PLEASE RT TO SPREAD THE WORD https://t.co/rrNTnqdgHE — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 16, 2020

CHICAGO -- Just in time for the holidays, Chance the Rapper's foundation SocialWorks is giving away hundreds of free turkeys next week in Chicago.Chance made the announcement to Jimmy Fallon during The Tonight Show on Monday.He also tweeted "Y'all can pull up in your cars and my team at SocialWorks will make sure the process is quick, everyone stays safe and social distant."The giveaway is happening Monday and Tuesday at three locations.A total of 250 turkeys will be given away at each location.They are first come, first served and only one turkey per family.12 p.m. - 2 p.m. - Michele Clark, 5101 W. Harrison St.3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - Enlace, 3000 S. Lawndale Ave.6 p.m. - 8 p.m. - Hugs No Slugs Safe House, 8256 South Shore Dr.9 a.m. - 11 a.m. - Progressive Baptist Church, 3658 S. Wentworth Ave.12 p.m. - 2 p.m. - Lilydale Baptist Church, 649 W. 113th Street3 p.m. - 5 p.m. - XS Tennis Facility, 5336 S. State Street