Chance the Rapper remembers Chicago Public Schools teacher assistant killed in hit-and-run crash

56-year-old Charles Mills was crossing street, when vehicle hit him, did not stop

Chance the Rapper is one of many students remembering a CPS teacher assistant, who was killed in a Chicago hit-and-run crash on Pulaski in West Lawn.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chance the Rapper is one of many students remembering a Chicago Public Schools teacher assistant, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Charles Mills, 56, was killed Sunday night, crossing the street in the 6300-block of South Pulaski Road in the city's West Lawn neighborhood.

He worked as a special education classroom assistant at Jones College Prep.

Chance the Rapper, who attended Jones, posted on Instagram, saying "Rest in peace to Charlie Mills ... One of the few teachers/staff at my high school that didn't discourage me or make me feel stupid. Yall should be more like him he was loved by all because he loved all ... This is so sad."

Police said the vehicle struck Mills and did not stop. He suffered head and body injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Jones College Prep emailed parents and students, saying in part, "It is with deep sadness that we inform you about a recent loss to our school community. On March 31, 2024, Charles 'Charlie' Mills passed away. Charlie was a beloved member of our Diverse Learner team who also offered his expertise to our many performing arts productions. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time."

There have not been any arrests.

Police are looking for a Red Toyota Camry.