Chance the Rapper, wife parting ways, artist says on Instagram

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chance the Rapper and his wife are parting ways, the artist said on his Instagram story Wednesday morning.

"After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together," he said.

The rapper asked for privacy and respect as they navigate this transition.

Chance and Kirsten Corley were married in March 2019.

Much of his lyrics in recent years have been about his family.

