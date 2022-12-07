Pickup driver leads wild police chase through Los Angeles area

A driver in a pickup truck led Los Angeles police on a chase through the San Fernando Valley late Tuesday night.

LOS ANGELES -- A driver in a pickup truck led Los Angeles police on a wild chase late Tuesday night.

The suspect drove erratically on surface streets during the course of the pursuit - ignoring red lights, speeding and weaving past cars amid light traffic.

Our sister station KABC-TV's helicopter was over the pursuit around 11:20 p.m. as the driver was fleeing LAPD in Van Nuys. California Highway Patrol officers later took control of the pursuit when the driver got onto the freeway.

CHP kept following the driver, who eventually pulled over and surrendered.

Police say the driver was wanted for driving with a stolen license plate.